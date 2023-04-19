Australia rescues 11 Indonesian fishermen from desert island, 8 still missing

Eleven Indonesian fishermen were rescued on Monday (April 17) from a remote island in north Western Australia after their vessel shipwrecked during a powerful cyclone. According to a report by the news agency Reuters on Wednesday, the fishermen were rescued on Monday night from Bedwell Island, which is about 313 kilometres west off the coast of the town of Broome in Western Australia.

A border security aircraft spotted them during a surveillance mission following cyclone Ilsa.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said that the fishermen were then moved to Broome and given necessary medical care.

They informed authorities that two vessels were caught in the cyclone, one with 10 crew and the other with nine, the statement said.

It added the vessel with 10 crew washed ashore at Bedwell Island but the second vessel sank in bad weather. Eight fishermen are still missing, the AMSA also said.

Cyclone Ilsa made landfall in Western Australia last Friday, lashing coastal regions with some of the strongest winds the country has ever recorded. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the cyclone brought a wind gust of 289 kilometres per hour, believed to be the strongest on record.

(With inputs from agencies)

