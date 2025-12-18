/‘You see this news?’: Here’s what Tyler Robinson texted his friend after ‘shooting’ Charlie Kirk

Tyler Robinson, the accused in the murder of Donald Trump's aide Charlie Kirk, allegedly texted his friends about the attack less than two hours after it happened. On September 10, the 22-year-old accused was messaging a friend on Discord, sharing results of the online word game Wordle.

Prosecutors say that by then, Robinson had already been driving three hours from southern Utah to Utah Valley University in Orem. Around 80 minutes after Kirk's shooting, Robinson reportedly messaged his friend, “You see this news?????”.

The friend replied, "Utah gets a national headline for the first time in a while and it's someone sliming charlie kirk”, “no like an hour ago”,“he's reported dead, and the footage looks BAD.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source