/‘We are open to offer’: Somaliland willing to give minerals, military bases to US

Somaliland is willing to offer its minerals and military bases to the United States. The breakaway region of Somalia has been seeing international recognition since declaring its autonomy from Somalia in 1991. Khadar Hussein Abdi, minister of the presidency, said that their government believes they will agree on something with the US President Donald Trump’s administration.

“We are willing to give exclusive (access to our minerals) to the United States. Also, we are open to offer military bases to the United States,” Abdi told AFP. “We believe that we will agree on something with the United States.”

The Somalian government still considers the territory an “integral part” of Somalia even though it has had its autonomous affairs since 1991, with its own currency, passport, army, and police force.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Last year in December, Israel became the first nation in the world to recognise Somaliland’s independence, signing a joint declaration with Somaliland’s President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi to establish full diplomatic ties with the country “in the spirit of the Abrahamic Accords”.

Somaliland officials have said that the territory, which lies across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen, has natural resources, including lithium, coltan and other sought-after materials.

In recent weeks, Somaliland president has suggested granting Israel access to its minerals. Abdi also suggested the possibility of allowing Israel to set up military presence in the territory.

Following Israel’s recognition of the territory, Trump had suggested that he was not aware of the existence of the territory.

In an interview in December, Trump said, “Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?”