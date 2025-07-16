Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Wednesday (Jul 16) said that Kyiv was ready for peace talks anytime. He also called on the European Union to adopt further sanctions against Russia, reiterating his warning that Europe needs to face the threat of Russia. Sybiha also refuted Moscow’s allegations of delaying peace talks, insisting that Ukraine has never been an obstacle, having agreed to US-led ceasefire proposals. This comes after Russia fired hundreds of drones, artillery and a ballistic missile at Ukraine despite warnings from US President Donald Trump to reach a peace deal or face tariffs.

The Ukrainian foreign minister made the remarks alongside Polish and Lithuanian ministers in the Polish city of Lublin. Speaking of the overnight attacks on Ukraine, he said that “having no success on the battlefield, the Kremlin is directing air terror against our peaceful cities and communities, against civilians.” He further said that “Moscow seeks to break our spirit, … but it will not succeed, especially for as long as we are together.”

Sybiha also urged the EU to adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Moscow, which is currently blocked by Slovakia. He also called for putting more pressure on Russia for ceasefire negotiations.

The minister criticised Russia, refuting the claims made by Moscow that Ukraine was delaying the peace talks, calling the allegations “lie, manipulation and distortion of facts”. He said that “Ukraine has never been, is not and will not be an obstacle to peace”, having agreed to US-led ceasefire proposals. He added that Kyiv is “ready for such negotiations in any format, in any geography.”

Sybiha’s Polish and Lithuanian counterparts backed him with Lithuania’s Kęstutis Budrys calling it out as “false narratives and false propaganda coming from Russia.”

“It’s up to Putin to take these conditions, what President Trump is telling him to do already [for] four months and we’re still waiting,” he said.