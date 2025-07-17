/‘Moving out as quickly as possible’: NATO top commander says preparations underway to deliver Patriots to Ukraine

NATO’s top military commander on Thursday (Jul 17) confirmed that preparations were underway for the delivery of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine. He also warned that Russia is and will remain a threat to the European alliance, even if a peaceful solution is reached over the war in Ukraine. Alexus Grynkewich said that they are closely working with the Germans for the transfer of the US-made defence systems, following the guidance he has been given “to move out as quickly as possible.”

This comes after US President Donald Trump’s announcement earlier this week that Washington would send Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine to help the war-torn nation fight off Russian invasion.

“I’m not going to reveal to the Russians or anyone else the exact numbers of weapons that we’re transferring or when those will happen, but what I will say is that preparations are underway,” Grynkewich said. “We’re working very closely with the Germans on the Patriot transfer, and the guidance that I’ve been given has been to move out as quickly as possible. So we’re doing that. And then we’re also looking at other capabilities and what those needs are, and working on proposals for our political leadership.”

He further added, “We’re going to move as quickly as we can on this.” The top military commander said that the defence systems already in Europe can be moved to Ukraine quickly, and later, the production line in the US can backfill them.

“Air defence is important on the modern battlefield, and we’ve seen the scale of recent Russian attacks against Ukraine, so it is a key focus area,” he said.

Grynkewich, who took the most senior allied post in Europe earlier this month, also warned that even if a peaceful solution is reached in Ukraine, Russia will remain a threat. “War persists on our doorstep in Ukraine,” he said. “While we seek a peaceful resolution, even if that resolution comes, the Russian capabilities that are there will reconstitute and just by their very existence will be something that we’ll have to think of from the military perspective, and understand how it threatens the Alliance and the freedoms that we hold dear. Russia will undoubtedly, in my mind, remain an enduring threat.”

Watch | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Warns of Increased Tensions With NATO