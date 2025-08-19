/‘Have you said thank you once?’: How many times did Zelensky thank Trump in Oval Office?

How many times Zelensky said "thank you" during his meeting with Donald Trump on August 18? Eight times. The Ukrainian president's opening remarks in the Oval Office were, in fact, a series of "Thank yous" only.
"Have you said 'thank you' once?" Remember JD Vance asking this to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office in February? Well, guess how many times Zelensky said "thank you" during his meeting with Donald Trump on August 18. Eight times. The Ukrainian president's opening remarks in the Oval Office were, in fact, a series of "Thank yous" only.
"Thank you so much, Mr President, if I can, first of all, thank you for your attention. Thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts to stop killings and stop this war. Thank you," Zelensky said at the beginning of the meeting in the White House.