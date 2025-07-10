/'Great victory': Three African sites removed from UNESCO's List of World Heritage in Danger

Some good news as the UNESCO World Heritage Committee (WHC) has decided to remove three properties located in Madagascar, Egypt and Libya from the List of World Heritage in Danger. The removal comes after efforts have shown improvement and have significantly reduced the threats to these sites. The decision was taken on Wednesday (July 9) during the 47th session of the WHC in Paris.

Sites removed from the list are Rainforests of the Atsinanana in Madagascar, which were facing threats due to illegal logging, trafficking of precious woods and deforestation.

Also on the list was Abu Mena in Egypt - a pilgrimage site which was deteriorating because of alarming rises in the water table caused by the irrigation methods of surrounding farms.

And the Old Town of Ghadames in Libya, which was added to the list due to conflict in the country at that time, wildfires and torrential rain.

There are 53 properties across the globe that the committee has decided to include on the List of World Heritage in Danger. It includes places in conflict-ridden Ukraine, Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

“When sites are removed from the List of World Heritage in Danger, it is a great victory for all. For the countries and communities directly concerned, for UNESCO and, more broadly, for the shared heritage of humanity. We are pursuing a special effort for Africa, both to train experts and facilitate new inscriptions, and to support strategies to bring some sites out of danger. These efforts are paying off today,” said Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General, in her statement.

What puts heritage sites on the danger list?