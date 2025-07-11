/‘Face unrecognisable, organs turned black’: Pak actress Humaira’s body in ‘advanced stage’ of decay

The post-mortem of the highly decomposed body of 32-year-old Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali was conducted, and the report says that the body was in an “advanced stage of decomposition” and the facial features of the actress were completely unrecognisable. Forensic experts said that Humaira’s body was in an “advanced stage of decomposition” and its vital organs were reduced to an unidentifiable mass while her facial features were completely unrecognisable.

Organs turned black, reveals autopsy report

The brain matter was completely decomposed due to autolysis, and the internal organs had turned into a “black-coloured mass”, the report said, adding that the cartilage in joints was also nonexistent, but no fractures were detected in the bones, though they crumbled on contact.

The head and spine were intact, but the spinal cord was missing, the report said, adding that there were small brown insects in the hair, but there were no maggots. Samples of her hair, blood, and clothing have been sent for chemical analysis.

Experts say these details may help determine the environmental conditions in which she lay undisturbed.

A court-appointed bailiff and police team had found the body of Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali last week while executing a court order to vacate the Karachi flat due to non-payment of rent, said a Geo News report. The body lay unnoticed in the upscale Karachi apartment for the past several months.

Cause of death?

The initial report said that the extent of the decomposition made it impossible to determine the exact cause of death at this stage. However, DNA profiling and toxicology tests are underway and are expected to provide further insight.

The case also raised questions about how Humaira’s disappearance went unnoticed for so long.