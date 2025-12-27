/'Does anyone know Somaliland'?: Trump reacts on Israel recognising Somaliland as sovereign state

After Israel became the first United Nations member country to officially recognise the Republic of Somaliland as an Independent and sovereign state, US president Donald Trump in an interview to New York Post said he opposed US recognition of Somaliland. On being asked US's stand on the issue Trump said, "No," and added "Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?"

It is not only the US but South African nations and Somalia have also denounce Israeli recognition of Somaliland. Rejecting the move, the African Union (AU) said the decision risks "setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent".

The pan-African body's head Mahamoud Ali Youssouf said Somaliland "remains an integral part" of Somalia.

Israeli recognises Somaliland

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (Dec 26) signed a joint declaration with Somaliland’s President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi to establish full diplomatic ties with the country "in the spirit of the Abrahmic Accords" championed by US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu said Israel would seek immediate cooperation with Somaliland in areas of agriculture, health, technology, and the economy. He congratulated President Abdullahi and extended an invitation to visit Israel.