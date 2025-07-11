LOGIN
Jul 11, 2025
Zelensky urges Trump: Deliver 10 patriot systems to Ukraine
Zelensky urges Trump: Deliver 10 patriot systems to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelensky has requested 10 Patriot systems from US President Trump, while Germany has agreed to pay for two Patriot systems. Kyiv has a set timetable for upcoming weapons supplies.

