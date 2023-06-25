Zelensky: Putin likely 'very scared' of mutiny and 'hiding' | Russia-Ukraine War

The world was taken by storm on Saturday, after Russia's infamous Wagner PMC group abandoned their posts in Ukraine, crossed the border uncontested and seized the Russian city of Rostov-on-don with ease. While the move orchestrated by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin might be the biggest existential crisis Vladimir Putin's regime has faced in over two decades negotiations with Belarusian president and mutual ally alexander Lukashenko successfully convinced the mercenaries to seize their march to Moscow. Reports state that Prigozhin will move to Belarus following the attempted mutiny, with kremlin choosing to drop all charges against the Wagner chief. However, given the weight and scale of the incident, what does this mean for the Russian war effort and the troops aiding it, conscripts and mercenaries alike?