Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 14:00 IST
Zelensky: Kyiv has a timetable & details of upcoming weapons supplies
Zelensky: Kyiv has a timetable & details of upcoming weapons supplies

Ukrainian President Zelensky has requested 10 Patriot systems from US President Trump, while Germany has agreed to pay for two Patriot systems. Kyiv has a set timetable for upcoming weapons supplies.

