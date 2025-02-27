Zelensky insists on security guarantees ahead of US visit
Advertisment
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
US President Donald Trump has declared that Ukraine can "forget about joining NATO," refusing to offer security guarantees. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit the White House on Friday, pushing for security assurances.
US President Donald Trump has declared that Ukraine can "forget about joining NATO," refusing to offer security guarantees. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit the White House on Friday, pushing for security assurances.
Advertisment