Zelensky expected to attend UN meet: War to be a big topic of discussion

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly this year will discuss many topics including the war in Ukraine. It is likely to be the big topic for the second year in a row. When leaders gather at the UN General Assembly next week, many developing countries are hoping to shine a light on issues important to them including development inflation and climate change.

