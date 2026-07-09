/US-Iran war: Trump goes ballistic, targets Iran nuclear nerve centre

The fragile June 17 ceasefire has officially collapsed as the U.S. and Iran engage in their most intense aerial exchanges since the war began. Following Iranian strikes on three commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump declared the truce "over" and ordered a massive U.S. campaign against over 90 strategic targets, including missile launchers and radar sites. Reports indicate strikes near the Bushehr province, home to Iran's nuclear complex, as tensions reach a boiling point.