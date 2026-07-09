/US-Iran war: US strikes Iran ahead of late supreme leader's burial

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 18:12 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 18:12 IST
As Iran holds the final burial ceremony for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in his hometown of Mashhad, the United States has launched a second consecutive wave of retaliatory airstrikes. Following President Donald Trump’s declaration that the interim ceasefire is "over," U.S. Central Command struck approximately 90 targets along Iran’s coastline, including air defense systems, radar assets, and drone storage sites.