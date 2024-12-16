Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco, leaving a profound impact on the world of classical music. Widely regarded as one of the greatest tabla players of all time, Hussain's contributions to both Indian and global music were unparalleled. Zakir Hussain's death marks the end of an era in Indian classical music, and his influence on the world of percussion and rhythm will never be forgotten. Watch in for more details!