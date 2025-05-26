Yunus Warns Of 'War-like Crisis' Post Banning Awami League

#GRAVITAS | Muhammad Yunus claimed that 'a war-like situation' has emerged in the country ever since Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party Awami League was banned. To this, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina In her latest audio message slammed Yunus, accusing him of “selling the nation to the United States." Watch this video to find out more.