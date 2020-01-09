Your Story: The Royal split, Sussexes to step back as senior royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britain's royal family and spend more time in North America, they said on January 8, an announcement that appears to have taken his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by surprise. After a turbulent year which saw a widening rift with the media and a falling-out with elder brother Prince William, Harry said the couple hoped to become financially independent and set up a new charity while continuing some royal duties. #Royals #PrinceHarry #SeniorRoyals #Meghan #Queen #RoyalSplit #Sussexes