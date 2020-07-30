Your Story: Meet 16-year-old Negin Afshar motorcyclist of Kabul

Jul 30, 2020, 08.40 PM(IST)
Follow Us
16-year-old Negin Afshar could be any motorcycle enthusiast in the world but she rides in Kabul, where the outcome of peace efforts with the Taliban could lead to the hardline group restricting women's participation in sports. Watch report.