Your Story: Dozens hurt in a 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Japan

Dozens hurt in a 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Japan

Feb 15, 2021, 09.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Japanese government spoke person has said that 12 people was seriously injured after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Fukushima coast on Saturday. Japans' chief secretary Katsunobu Kato had said that 141 People sustain minor injuries.
