Your Story: Beijing tightens COVID-19 curbs as cases detected across capital
Dec 28, 2020, 08.00 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Beijing has tightened COVID-19 curbs over concerns that China's mass travel during the holiday period could cause cases to spike in the capital, as it reported locally transmitted cases for a fourth straight day on Sunday.
