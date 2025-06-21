LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Yoga Day 2025: PM Modi calls Yoga the ‘Pause Button’ for peace amid rising global rensions
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 10:56 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 10:56 IST
Yoga Day 2025: PM Modi calls Yoga the ‘Pause Button’ for peace amid rising global rensions
Videos Jun 21, 2025, 10:56 IST

Yoga Day 2025: PM Modi calls Yoga the ‘Pause Button’ for peace amid rising global rensions

Yoga Day 2025: PM Modi Calls Yoga the ‘Pause Button’ for Peace Amid Rising Global Tensions

Trending Topics

trending videos