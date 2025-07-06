LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 14:30 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 14:30 IST
Yemeni Houthis fire missile at Israel as Hamas says it is 'ready & serious' to move forward
Hamas has accepted a ceasefire proposal brokered by international mediators and backed by the US. Watch in for more details!

