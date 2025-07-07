LOGIN
Jul 07, 2025
Xi absent: BRICS Summit fuels retirement rumours
Amid speculation over a power struggle within the Chinese Communist Party, its Politburo has reviewed a set of new regulations on the work of the party's institutions. Watch in for more details!

