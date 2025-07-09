Published: Jul 09, 2025, 10:00 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 10:00 IST
X accuses Indian govt of censorship over account blocks, centre denies reuters takedown order
A diplomatic showdown has erupted between India and Elon Musk-owned platform 'X' (formerly Twitter). 'X' alleged that the Indian government ordered the blocking of over 2,300 accounts—including global outlets like Reuters. India denied the claim, calling it “false and misleading,” and revealed it had demanded restoration, not blocking.