Would you agree to personalised ads for the free version?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
On Meta platforms such as Instagram and Facebook users are constantly bombarded with sponsored posts and advertisements only to capitalize on the vast global reach that Meta enjoys. The platform is now exploring a plan that could make users in the European Union shell out as much as $14 to access ad-free versions of Instagram or Facebook. Would you be willing to pay that much money to avoid ads?

