Worst heat wave in 20 years grips Spain

Published: Jun 14, 2022, 03:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Spain is sweltering under the sun as a record-breaking pre-summer heat wave has gripped several parts of the country. Spain's national meteorological office says that the country was going through the worst pre-summer heat wave of the past 20 years
