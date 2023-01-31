World Of Africa: Leprosy patients find a new haven

More than 10% of new Leprosy patients detected each year in ivory coast are children. The disease remains highly endemic in the country and now, an institute is at the forefront of the treatment of Leprosy patients and neglected tropical diseases. Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, has haunted humanity for at least 4,000 years, often affecting the world's poorest communities. Here's a report from Abidjan about a village which is a new haven for the ostracised communities.