World of Africa: Ghanaian group recycles secondhand garments

Ghana receives around 15 million items of used clothing each week from western countries, offloaded in bulk. Much of it passes through Accra's Kanta-Manto, one of the largest garment markets on the continent, where bales of used clothes are sold based on the expected quality of the garments wrapped up inside. A group of vintage enthusiasts comb through rivers of imported clothes, searching for gems they can re-sell on Instagram pages with thousands of followers in Ghana and abroad.