World of Africa | Consumers in Kenya hit by fuel price shock

Kenya scrapped subsidy on petrol as soon as new president William Ruto was inaugurated. Ruto said subsidies were unsustainable, in a move that could add to upward pressure on inflation. The new president faces the challenge of bringing down the high cost of fuel and food in East Africa's most dominant economy. But he will also have to grapple with subsidy measures that policymakers warn could empty the country’s coffers – and debt inherited from his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta. Here's a report from Nairobi