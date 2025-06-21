LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 16:56 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 16:56 IST
World music day: Lorde drops new album announces 'Ultrasound' world tour
World music day: Lorde drops new album announces 'Ultrasound' world tour

Celebrating World Music Day, pop icon Lorde dropped her new album and revealed dates for her global 'Ultrasound' tour, thrilling fans with fresh sounds and a world-spanning schedule.

