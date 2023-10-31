World Cup 2023: A special comeback from Fakhar Zaman

Discarded after the first game but now the man who has possibly revived Pakistan's World Cup campaign. Fakhar Zaman's 74-ball 81 was brutal and importantly it showed intent at the top of the order with his innings punctuated with seven sixes that flattened the Bangladeshi bowlers. But is it a little too late or is this the knock that takes Pakistan to the semis? Former Pakistan Coach Dav Whatmore reflects on Zaman's powerful knock with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.