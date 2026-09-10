/Russia-Ukraine war: 12 killed, 72 injured in Kyiv

Russia has launched a massive aerial bombardment targeting Kyiv and its surrounding regions, leaving at least 12 people dead and dozens injured. The multi-wave overnight assault involved ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and jet-powered swarms of drones that struck residential high-rises and key infrastructure. Emergency responders and rescue crews are sifting through the rubble of damaged apartment blocks and targeted transport facilities. Ukrainian officials have renewed urgent calls for international partners to bolster air defense systems.