World condemns Russian opposition leader Alexy Navalny's arrest

Feb 06, 2021, 02.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Russian Opposition leader Alexy Navalny's arrest has gathered criticism from around the World. On his trip to Moscow EU's top diplomat, Josep Borell said that Russia and EU's ties are all-time low after Alexy Navalny's arrest.
