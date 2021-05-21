World Business Watch: WeWork reports quarterly loss of $2 bn ahead of public listing

May 21, 2021, 12:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
SoftBank-backed office-sharing startup WeWork reported a first-quarter net loss of $2.06 billion, as it was hit by restructuring charges while it prepares to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm.
