World Business Watch: UK firms see sharper 2021 rebound, faster than counterparts abroad

Mar 15, 2021, 11.35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
United Kingdom businesses are more likely to expect a rebound in activity this year than their counterparts abroad, and expectations of a pick-up in growth are stronger than at any point since 2015, a survey has shown that.
