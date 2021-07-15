World Business Watch: RBI bars Mastercard from adding new clients in India from July 22

Jul 15, 2021
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Mastercard from acquiring new customers starting July 22. The payments operator has been barred from adding domestic customers across three categories of cards – debit, credit as well as prepaid.
