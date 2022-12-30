World Business Watch: Hershey sued over heavy metals in chocolate; lawsuit filed in New York

Hershey has been sued by a consumer who accused the company of selling dark chocolate that contains harmful levels of lead and cadmium. In a proposed class action filed on Wednesday, Christopher Lazazzaro said he would not have bought or would have paid less for Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate, Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa and Lily's Extreme Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa, had Hershey disclosed their metals content.