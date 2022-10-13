World Business Watch: BYJU's to fire 2,500 employees as it eyes profitability by March 2023

Published: Oct 13, 2022, 11:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
BYJU’S on Wednesday said that it will be laying off around 2,500 employees, constituting 5% of its workforce across product, content, media, and technology teams.
