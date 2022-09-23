World Business Watch: Boeing to pay $200 mn to settle US charges it misled investors about 737 MAX

Published: Sep 23, 2022, 10:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Boeing will pay $200 million to settle civil charges by the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it misled investors about its 737 MAX, which was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.
