World at War | Why is Ukraine losing Bakhmut to Russia despite using U.S. weapons?

Israeli settlers go a rampage in Huwara and resort to arson & vandalism of Palestinian homes Taliban kill 2 top ISIS-K commanders in Central Kabul & the M23 rebels capture yet another key town as they march towards Goma. Mohammed Saleh gets you an in depth report of the world's biggest warzones of the week in World At War.