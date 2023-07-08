World at War: Israel's deadliest raid into Palestine since second Intifada kills 12 people

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Violent protests in Kenya as govt hikes taxes amidst a cost of living crisis & United States celebrated its 247th Independence Day amidst a spate of mass shootings Mohammed Saleh gets you an indepth report of the World's biggest warzones of the week in World At War.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos