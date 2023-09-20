World Alzheimer's Day 2023: 'Never too early, never too late'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
A degenerative disease that slowly destroys the mind, Alzheimer's affects millions around the globe. On World Alzheimer's Day, WION talks to Brain & Spine Surgeon Dr Bharat Subramanya to get you everything you need to know about the disease.

