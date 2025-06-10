LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 10, 2025, 12:21 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 12:21 IST
Work hours raised in Andhra Pradesh
Videos Jun 10, 2025, 12:21 IST

Work hours raised in Andhra Pradesh

The debate over work-life balance continues to be one of the favourite topics on social media. This time, the discussion has been re-ignited after the new labour reforms in India’s Andhra Pradesh.

Trending Topics

trending videos