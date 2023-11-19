WION's Panel Discussion of the 2nd CII India Nordic Baltic Business Conclave

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India is organising the second edition of the CII India Nordic Baltic Business Conclave from 22-23 November 2023 at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, New Delhi. WION's Siddhant Sibbal hosts a special panel discussion with the diplomatic representatives of the Nordic and Baltic nations and gets you an inside view of what's ahead in the second edition of this conclave.