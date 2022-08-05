WION's correspondent Anas Mallick returns home

Published: Aug 05, 2022, 08:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
WION correspondent Anas Mallick has safely returned back to his home in Islamabad. Anas went missing on Thursday evening in Kabul, a day after he had reached Afghanistan to cover the first anniversary of the Taliban’s takeover of the country.
