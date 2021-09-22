WION-USA Direct: Ahead of Quad summit, Biden to host PM Modi for a bilateral

Sep 22, 2021, 09:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Prime Minister of India is all set to embark on a five-day visit to the United States in a few hours. These five days will be packed with multiple engagements, meetings, summit, and an address to the United Nations general assembly.
