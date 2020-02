Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party registered a resounding victory in the Delhi assembly elections 2020 and retained power for a third term by winning 63 seats, hours after counting of votes began on February 11, 2020. AAP bigwigs Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Gopal Rai, Satyendra Jain, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Amanatulah Khan won etc over their nearest rivals in their respective assembly constituencies.