India's frontline fighters such as the Sukhoi-30MKI and Rafale are 4th generation fighters. India is now working on a 5th generation aircraft known as the AMCA - Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. This is India's attempt at making its first stealth fighter jet. AMCA is India's most ambitious defence aerospace project. WION's Principal Correspondent Sidharth MP spoke to Nagesh, the Additional Project Director of AMCA...